India sees record growth in online sale, electronics lead

India saw a 29 per cent increase in online festive sales in September, setting a year-over-year (YoY) record, Oath, a Verizon subsidiary, announced on Monday.
At 42 per cent, electronics led as the top-selling category online, with smartphones and headphones as top buys. Popular smartphone brands in India included Redmi, MI, Samsung and MOTO.
According to the report, the online festive shoppers are predominantly male (79 per cent).
"The huge volume of data points across our brands gives us a comprehensive understanding of consumers in India and their behaviour," Erin Chao, Head of Platforms, APAC, Oath, said in a statement.
"These deep insights in turn are helping our advertisers to make sense of audiences' preferences and market trends at a very strategic level, to put in place data-driven marketing strategies during this crucial season," Chao added.
Tech-savvy millennials between 25-34 tend to shop more online during festivals, said the report.
The findings were based on data points across these brands and an in-depth understanding of consumer behaviour based on content consumption by users.
--IANS
vc/ksk/sed
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
