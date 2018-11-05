India sees record growth in online sale, electronics lead

saw a 29 per cent increase in in September, setting a year-over-year (YoY) record, Oath, a subsidiary, announced on Monday.

At 42 per cent, led as the top-selling category online, with and headphones as top buys. Popular brands in included Redmi, MI, and MOTO.

According to the report, the are predominantly male (79 per cent).

"The huge volume of data points across our brands gives us a comprehensive understanding of consumers in and their behaviour," Erin Chao, of Platforms, APAC, Oath, said in a statement.

"These deep insights in turn are helping our advertisers to make sense of audiences' preferences and market trends at a very strategic level, to put in place data-driven marketing strategies during this crucial season," Chao added.

Tech-savvy millennials between 25-34 tend to shop more online during festivals, said the report.

The findings were based on data points across these brands and an in-depth understanding of consumer behaviour based on content consumption by users.

--IANS

vc/ksk/sed

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)