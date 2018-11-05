Skin cancer deaths higher in men than in women: Study

The global death rates for -- most serious type of -- has seen a steep rise in men since 1985, with mortality rates among women rising more slowly or even declining, according to researchers, including one of Indian-origin.

It could be because men are less likely to protect themselves from the sun or engage with awareness and prevention campaigns, the researchers noted.

"The major risk factor for is overexposure to ultraviolet radiation, either from sun exposure or from using sunbeds," said Dorothy Yang, junior doctor at the Royal Free London Foundation Trust, UK.

"Despite public efforts to promote awareness of melanoma and encourage sun-smart behaviours, melanoma incidence has been increasing in recent decades," Yang added.

The results were presented at the NCRI Conference in

For the study, the team studied death rates in the 33 countries between 1985 and 2015 considering an ageing population and other countries having a younger demographic.

Overall, the highest three-year average death rates for 2013 to 2015 were found in (5.72 per 100,000 men and 2.53 per 100,000 in women) and (3.86 in men and 2.58 in women), with the lowest in (0.24 in men and 0.18 in women).

However, the was the only country where the team found a decrease in death rate, where there was as estimated annual percentage decrease of 0.7 per cent between 1985 and 2015.

In addition, and the experienced the largest decrease in mortality rates in women, -- 23.4 per cent and 15.5 per cent respectively.

"This research shows that death rates for melanoma are stabilising or decreasing in some countries, particularly for women, but in almost all countries there was an increase in death rates over the past 30 years in men," said Poulam Patel, at the in the UK.

However, more research is needed to understand the reason for this trend, but in the meantime, more public efforts targeted at men may be needed to raise awareness of the and of sun-smart behaviours, the team noted.

--IANS

pb/rt/ksk/sed

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)