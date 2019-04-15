Trooper, 3 Maoists killed in Jharkhand encounter

A CRPF trooper was killed on Monday when the took on Maoists in a forested area here and brought down three of the banned Left wing extremists, officials said.

The operation took place at 6.15 a.m. in the Belbha Ghat area of

Three bodies of the banned extremists along with one AK-47 Rifle, three magazines and four pipe bombs were recovered after the gun battle ended, an official statement said.

A CRPF of the 7th Battalion was killed in the gunfight, it said.

--IANS

