India wants 'mazboot' not 'majboor' government: BJP Vice President

(BJP) National Vice President, Avinash Rai Khanna, on Tuesday said the party would fight 2019 elections on Narendra Modi's performance during the last four and a half years.

Addressing a at the party headquarters in winter capital Jammu, Khanna said political parties trying to join hands with the against the BJP were essentially created to offer resistance to the and by trying to come close to against the BJP indicates these parties have conceded that their very creation had been a mistake.

"We are a cadre-based party having eleven crore workers in the country out of whom seven crore workers have been assigned responsibilities for the forthcoming elections.

"We fought 2014 elections projecting the person of and we will fight 2019 elections projecting the performance of during the four and a half years of our power.

"Country wants a 'mazboot' (strong) government, not a 'majboor' (handicapped) government", he said.

He spoke of 10 per cent reservation for the weaker sections of general category candidates, of minimum support price (MSP) for farmers, of LPG cylinders distributed to the weakest among the weaker sections of the society and other schemes implemented by the BJP government in the country.

Khanna claimed that the BJP which has two out of six seats from J&K in the present would better its performance in 2019 elections.

Replying a question about the protest by former state chief minister, against the JNU charge sheet, he said, "There has been a criminal case against some persons and the law is now taking its own course.

"I can only pity saying that the charge sheet is intended to frame Kashmiris. We love the people of more than she does."

He parried a question when asked whether the BJP would again form an alliance government in the state if the state assembly elections delivered a fractured mandate like it did last time, "We will cross the bridge when we come to it", he said.

