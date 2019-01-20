Indian missions seek security for R-Day function as pro Khalistan group threatens to disrupt flag hoisting

Indian missions in the and have sought security arrangements from local police and authorities as pro-Khalistan group For Justice (SFJ) has given a call for disrupting the hoisting ceremony at the 70th function.

Sources have told IANS that security has been sought for official functions to be held across cities in the and A large number of people of Indian origin are settled in both countries.

In the United States, R-Day functions have been planned in Washington, New York, Houston, San Francisco, and

Similar functions have been planned in Ottawa, and in and have a large Indian diaspora, especially from and the Sikh community.

In a statement issued from its headquarters through its Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the SFJ said that it will honour the pro-Khalistan who will foil the hoisting of Indian Tricolor during the celebrations.

The SFJ is considered a Sikh group by intelligence agencies which is demanding the creation of Khalistan (land of the pure) as a separate territory for

In recent years, the SFJ has increased its activities in United States, Canada and Britain.

In December last year, the SFJ put up separatist posters and hoardings of 'Referendum 2020' in when Indian pilgrims went to Nankana Sahib town to celebrate the 549th birth anniversary of Sikhism's founder,

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who is very vocal in criticising the SFJ and its activities, had ordered a crackdown on the outfit amid "complaints by people of deliberate attempts to vitiate the state's atmosphere".

( can be reached at jaideep.s@ians.in)

--IANS

js/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)