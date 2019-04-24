JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Defence-Security

Naveen invites Modi to attend swearing-in ceremony

Over 1.79 crore voters in Haryana: CEO

Business Standard

Indian Navy evacuates sick Australian sailor from ship

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Indian Navy has evacuated an Australian Navy Officer from HMAS Collins, returning to Australia from Chennai, after she developed acute abdominal pain, an official said on Wednesday.

An Indian Navy spokesperson tweeted that the Andaman and Nicobar Command headquarters (HQANC) undertook medical evacuation of the Australian Navy officer on Tuesday and brought her to Port Blair.

"HQANC made arrangements to transfer the patient from the open sea to #IndianNavy hospital INHS Dhanvantari at Port Blair. The patient was safely evacuated and treated. After treatment, the officer was discharged and will fly back to Australia," the spokesperson said.

--IANS

ps/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, April 24 2019. 20:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU