Indian students develop app to measure Delhi air quality (Exclusive)

Three students of Vidyapeeth College of Engineering in developed an app to measure the alarming pollution levels in the National Capital Region (NCR), the US-based Marconi Society, which awarded them with a prize, said on Monday.

"The three students of Vidyapeeth have developed the application using camera images to measure the Index (AQI) in the NCR, especially New Delhi, by anyone with a device," said the Society in an e-mail to IANS here.

The under-graduate engineering students are Tanmay Srivastava, and Prerna Khanna, who jointly won the cash prize of $1500 (Rs 1,09,500) last week in a contest, organised in and sponsored by the Society under its Celestini Programme.

The NCR, especially has been in the grip of toxic air for a week, mainly due to thick smoke emanating from the burning of stubble in the farmlands of and and lakhs of automobiles emitting fossil fumes.

"The three have developed 'Air Cognizer', a portable, real-time analytics application, which is available at Play Store to download freely by any user to measure the in his/her area," said the Society.

"The user has to upload an image taken outdoor with half of it (image) covering the sky region. Using techniques, features are extracted and (ML) model of the app estimates the AQI in the area," said the statement.

The model is deployed on using Tensorflow Lite and Kit from Google, the world's largest behemoth.

"You can't know how to counter an issue unless you know the severity of it. Hence, we created Air Cognizer to make residents know the quality of air they breathe, which is just a click away," Srivastava told IANS from New

Set up in 1974 in honour of the 1909 Nobel Laureate Guglielmo Marconi (1874-1937), who invented the radio, the California-headquartered promotes awareness of key technology and policy issues in telecom and internet and recognises individual achievements through the Marconi Prize and Young Scholar Awards every year.

The Celestini Programme, named after the hill in where Marconi conducted his first wireless transmission experiments, is run by the Society's annual Young Scholar Awards, who work with engineering under-graduate students in developing countries, to use technology for social and economic transformation of their communities.

The Programme was started in in 2017 in partnership with the (IIT-Delhi) by AI's Aakanksha Chowdhery, who was a Marconi Young Scholar in 2012 for her work in the

The IIT-Delhi partners include its professors Brejesh Lall and Prerana Mukherjee.

Three teams from 100 applicants were selected to work during the summer at IIT-Delhi on problems related to air pollution and road safety in the national capital.

and of the Chandigarh-based and Technology (UIET) won the second prize for designing a website that forecasts air pollution levels in Delhi over the next 24 hours.

The website, (http://35.229.111.190:8000/home/) using Cloud platform and ML engine, predicts the major pollutant and its causes such as vehicular traffic, industry emissions or agricultural waste in every location based on historical data.

The third team, also from Vidyapeeth, has Sidharth Talia, and Samarjeet Kaur, who prototyped a digital platform to transmit vehicle-to-vehicle alerts about potential road safety hazards or collisions using computer vision techniques on Raspberry Pi and Xbee radio modules.

The platform is: https:// &vYszzB753P5U

