IndiGo to add 18 flights from Mumbai, Delhi from May

Budget airline IndiGo on Tuesday said that it will enhance connectivity to and from Mumbai and Delhi.
"Effective May 2019, the airline will operate 10 additional flights out of Mumbai and 8 additional flights from Delhi. These flights will also connect to IndiGo's existing domestic and international network," the company said in a statement.
"This is an effort to make it easier for customers to find affordable fares during the busy season."
--IANS
rv/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU