Intense cold winds lash Delhi

Biting cold winds from the northwest lashed the national capital on Wednesday as the minimum here dropped to 4.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

The maximum also dropped to 19.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, given a partial cloud cover.

Shallow to moderate fog enveloped the city in the morning. "There will not be much sunlight as it will be partly cloudy through the day, keeping the cold," an (IMD) told IANS.

"Winds from the northwest is making colder than usual at this time of the season.

"It will continue to be this cold for another two-three days. After that, it will slowly start getting warmer," the added.

At least 11 trains headed towards were delayed due to fog. Trains running from Puri in Odisha and Gaya in were delayed by five hours.

The overall air quality in continued to remain 'poor' due to high wind speed.

However, some areas like Mundka, Jahangirpuri, Ashok Vihar, Burari, ITO, NSIT Dwarka, RK Puram, Rohini fared in the 'very poor' category with PM2.5 as the major pollutant.

The IMD has forecast cold wave conditions at some places in the national capital on Thursday with the minimum continuing to remain around four degrees

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)