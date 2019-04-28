IS claims responsibility for SL ambush that killed 17

The Islamic State (IS) terror group has claimed responsibility for an "ambush" carried out by three jihadis in Sri Lanka, saying that it caused 17 deaths after authorities in the island nation confirmed 16 dead in an operation in city.

An Arabic language statement on the group's official news agency on Saturday said that 17 police officers were killed in the ambush in Kalmunai, the same place where the security operation took place, reports news.

Amaq also issued an image of two alleged terrorists involved in the action.

Sri Lankan security forces continued to carry out a series of raids on Saturday and confirmed the death of 16 people in the incident.

The reported the death of six children, three women, a civilian and six terrorists during the operation that began following a tip-off.

The majority of the deaths occurred when, according to the authorities, six suicide bombers blew themselves up killing their own families.

One hundred people have been arrested in connection with the bombings in which 253 people died and more than 500 were wounded.

