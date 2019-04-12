Israel election results: Netanyahu secures record fifth term

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's party has won 36 seats and surpassed the main rival, the in the 2019 election, official results showed.

According to the Hanan Melcer, the results were released by the committee on Thursday night after two days of counting ballots and delays caused by computer malfunctions, reported.

Netanyahu's right-wing party won 36 seats while the centrist Blue and White, led by an ex-army chief, gained 35 seats, the results showed.

now needs to form a governing coalition with at least 61 members in Israel's 120-seat parliament, or the He already said he intends to build a coalition with right-wing and ultra-Orthodox parties.

His likely partners include Shas, with eight seats, and United Torah Judaism, with seven seats, both Jewish ultra-Orthodox parties.

The United Right, a new alliance of pro-settler lists and another likely in Netanyahu's coalition, gained five seats.

Our Home, led by Avigdor Lieberman, a far-right and Netanyahu's former defense minister, gained five seats.

Kulanu, a center-right party, gained four seats. Overall, the right-wing bloc includes 65 seats.

The Labor party, Israel's largest opposition party which had 18 seats in the recent parliament, gained only six seats this time.

Meretz, a left-wing party, lost one seat and will enter the parliament with four seats only.

Hadash-Ta'al, an alliance of Arab parties, won six seats, and Ra'am-Balad, another alliance, won four seats.

party, Netanyahu's main challenger in the elections, conceded defeat on Wednesday night, vowing to serve as a "fierce opposition" to

The results mean is heading for a record fifth term in office and would become Israel's

