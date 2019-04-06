Italy underlines efforts to avert no-deal Brexit

Rome, April 6 (IANS/AKI) Italy will keep striving to prevent a disorderly UK departure from the European Union, premier Giuseppe Conte's office said on Friday in a statement which warned that no-deal Brexit seemed "a growing probability".
"Italy repeated its commitment to ensure an orderly departure and to avoid 'no-deal'," said the statement.
It was issued after talks in Rome on no-deal planning ahead of an emergency summit of European Union leaders on 10 April.
"Despite this, given the UK's continuing uncertainty and the growing probability of a no-deal departure, we have completed emergency and preparatory measures," the statement went on.
The measures cover various sectors and topics from aviation to climate change, the Erasmus exchange programme for European university students, and assistance to citizens, the business and financial services sectors at transport hubs including air and sea ports, said the statement.
The statement came as Britain's premier Theresa May asked the EU on Friday for an extension until 30 June at latest from 12 April currently for the UK's withdrawal from the 28-member bloc.
May's written request to EU Council president Donald Tusk came on the third day of crunch talks between her minority Conservative government and opposition Labour leader Jeremey Corbyn aimed at hammering out a compromise agreement to avoid a no-deal Brexit.
As yet no Brexit withdrawal deal has been approved by Britain's parliament.
