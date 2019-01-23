Cabinet clears creation of GST Appellate Tribunal's national bench

The on Wednesday approved creation of a national bench of the Appellate (GSTAT) to ensure better resolution of GST-related disputes.

Presided over by the and consisting of one technical member each representing the Centre and the states, the national bench would be situated at New Delhi, the Cabinet chaired by decided.

Talking to reporters here after the Cabinet meeting, said the bench would fast-track the process of GST-related dispute resolution and hear appeals related to disuptes between states, as well as disputes between the Centre and states.

"This was recommended by the and acting on the recommendation, the Cabinet has taken the decision," he said.

The creation of the bench would amount to one-time expenditure of Rs 92.50 lakh, while the recurring expenditure would be Rs 6.86 crore per annum, the said.

The Appellate is the forum of second appeal in GST laws and the first common forum of dispute resolution between the Centre and states.

