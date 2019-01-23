Cabinet clears creation of GST Appellate Tribunal's national bench

-
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved creation of a national bench of the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) to ensure better resolution of GST-related disputes.
Presided over by the President and consisting of one technical member each representing the Centre and the states, the national bench would be situated at New Delhi, the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided.
Talking to reporters here after the Cabinet meeting, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the bench would fast-track the process of GST-related dispute resolution and hear appeals related to disuptes between states, as well as disputes between the Centre and states.
"This was recommended by the GST Council and acting on the recommendation, the Cabinet has taken the decision," he said.
The creation of the bench would amount to one-time expenditure of Rs 92.50 lakh, while the recurring expenditure would be Rs 6.86 crore per annum, the government said.
The Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal is the forum of second appeal in GST laws and the first common forum of dispute resolution between the Centre and states.
