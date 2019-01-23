1st ODI: Kuldeep, Dhawan shine as India hammer New Zealand by eight wickets

An all-round display helped register a comfortable eight-wicket win over in the first contest of the five-match ODI at the here on Wednesday.

Chasing a meagre 156-run target, opener Shikhar Dhawan (75 not out) starred with the bat to help his side cross the line with ease and 85 balls to spare. contributed with 45 runs before falling.

Earlier, rode the exceptional effort of chinaman Kuldeep Yadav (4/39) and (3/19) to restrict the hosts to a paltry 157 runs.

Brief scores: 156/2 (D/L method) in 34.5 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 75, Virat Kohli 45; 1/23) beat 157 all out ( 64, 24; Kuldeep Yadav 4/39) by 8 wickets.

