J&K Bank to now come under RTI act, CVC guidelines

The board of directors of Jammu & Kashmir on Saturday decided to bring the under the J&K Act, 2009 and the CVC guidelines with effect from Monday.

The board, which met here under the chairmanship of the bank's R.S. Chhibber, took significant decisions to improve the governance and bring in the functioning of the bank, sources said.

"The board decided to implement J&K Act 2009 and the CVC guidelines from June 17, 2009. The board took these important decisions after receiving directions from the that owns 59 per cent of the bank's shares," a source said.

The bank's board also decided to arrest any further slippage of accounts to NPA by initiating strong action against wilful defaulters.

"In order to boost the digital vision of the bank, the board directed strengthening of the technological framework that includes migration of its core solution to Finacle 10 and further strengthening the early warning and

"The board assured all the stakeholders that the is fundamentally strong and in safe zone as all measures are afoot to institutionalise and strengthen accountability frameworks structurally by reinforcing proper checks and balances within the system," the source said.

Sources said that the board was optimistic that the bank will achieve all the envisaged business targets in time and would do better on all performance indicators going forward.

One of the major stumbling blocks in the and accountability of state's till now had been its exclusion from the ambit of the Act and non-implementation of CVC guidelines.

