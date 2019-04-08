J&K government score below par on poll issues: ADR

The performance of and government was below average on most voter issues, including employment, healthcare, school education and terrorism, according to a report by the (ADR).

The election watchdog's ' and Survey 2018', released on Monday, says the government also performed "poorly" in providing farm loans and better roads.

The survey was conducted between October 2018 and December 2018. The state is being governed by the central government since June 20, 2018 -- earlier through Governor's rule and now through President's rule.

Across the state, the major voter concerns were employment opportunities (69.23 per cent), school education (57.36 per cent) and primary centres (41.78 per cent), it said.

In rural parts, the top priorities were employment opportunities (71 per cent), school education (64 per cent) and farm loan availability (42 per cent). Jobs (63 per cent), traffic congestion (60 per cent) and facilities (60 per cent) continue to be huge concerns for the urban voters.

