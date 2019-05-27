Muslim clergy react sharply to RSS statement on Ram temple

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's support for a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya has evoked a sharp reaction from the Muslim clergy.

Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali, Imam of Eidgah and a well known Sunni cleric, said: "It is not right to make such statements when the matter is in the The mediation process is also on under the court supervision.

"Muslims are waiting for a decision and leaders should also exercise patience. Such statements will only serve to create controversy and panic."

Zafaryab Jilani, a member of the Muslim Personal Law Board and also of the Babri Masjid Action Committee, one of the petitioners in the Ayodhya case, said: "The RSS chief's statement is uncalled for at this point of time when the mediation process is on. Muslims have always said they will accept the verdict. So why make such statements? More so, at a time when the has called for instilling confidence."

Shia said that since the matter was sub-judice, leaders of both the communities should refrain from making statements.

On Sunday, said in Udaipur in that "Ram ka kaam karna hai, Ram ka kaam ho kar hi rahega" (Ram's work needs to be done and Ram's work will be done), implying that a grand Ram temple would be constructed at all costs at the site of the razed in Ayodhya.

He added that Lord Ram "resides in our hearts and we all need to be active and move ahead to realize our goals".

