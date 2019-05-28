JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Immigration-Law-Rights

Ready to carry on fighting BJP-RSS but not as chief, Rahul told CWC

Bengaluru DCP Annamalai quits, may join politics

Business Standard

J&K HC asks SKIMS hospital director to explain leakage of rape victim's medical report

IANS  |  Srinagar 

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the director of Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Srinagar, directing him to explain how the medical report of the Bandipora rape victim was leaked on social media.

Since Tuesday morning, a medical report purportedly related to the medical examination of the three-year rape victim of Bandipora district had been doing the rounds on social media sites in the Valley.

The lawyer of the victim's family told the court that the report pertaining to the medical examination of the rape victim had been leaked on social media which has also carried the name of the victim thereby violating the child's privacy.

The division bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rashid Ali Dar asked the director of the super specialty SKIMS hospital to explain the exposure of the medical report on social media.

Public outrage had followed reports of the alleged rape of the three-year old child in Bandipora district on May 8.

The police had constituted a special investigation team (SIT) that swiftly completed the probe and presented the chargesheet against the accused in the trial court.

--IANS

sq/kr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 20:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements