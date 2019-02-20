JU scuffle to be probed, VC in a state of shock: Partha

Education Minister Thursday said University Vice Chancellor Suranjan Das, who was hospitalised after some students allegedly manhandled him, is in a state of "shock".

Chatterjee, who visited Das at the hospital earlier in the day, told that the incident will be probed.

"We have asked for a video footage of the incident. We want to find out who all are behind (the alleged assault). Das is still in a state of shock," he said.

Stating that Das was subjected to "verbal abuse", said, "I have heard about the entire incident from the pro-VC and I will certainly report the matter to the This can't go on. JU is a matter of pride for all of us."



A scuffle broke out Tuesday between two groups of students, who wanted to approach the VC with their demands as soon as he stepped out of his office.

A private hospital, where the has been admitted, said in a statement that Das, who had to undergo for injuries he might have sustained during the scuffle, has been kept under observation.

His blood pressure shot up Tuesday night, but now he is stable, the hospital said.

While the (AFSU) claimed it wanted to find out if the JU's council has taken up the issue of "inordinate delay" in facilitating elections, the members of (TMCP) said they sought to know about the status of a molestation case.

Debraj Debnath of AFSU alleged that the VC's security guards and the members of TMCP tried to "forcefully remove" its representatives when they approached Das.

"Four to five of our members were injured in the melee," he said.

The charge was, however, denied by the TMCP.

"The AFSU representatives heckled us when we tried to talk to Das," a TMCP member claimed.

A said the was not willing to press any charge or lodge a formal police complaint against the students.

Das, after Tuesday's incident, told reporters that he felt insulted and humiliated.

"This had never happened to me in the past. The students blocked my path and turned aggressive even as I was trying to say that I am ready to speak to them in a proper manner," he had said.

