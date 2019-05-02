JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Cinema-Showbiz

Banks can term IL&FS loans as NPAs, barred from recovery: NCLAT

Bengal braces for stormy weekend as Fani approaches

Business Standard

Jaden might play Kanye West in anthology series

IANS  |  Los Angeles 

Rapper-actor Jaden Smith might play rapper Kanye West in an anthology series.

Showtime network is currently developing a limited half-hour anthology series that would star Jaden as young Kanye, a source familiar with the project told cnn.com.

The first season of the show, "Omniverse", would centre on an alternate reality version of Kanye.

The crux of the show is not easily explained, but would involve philosophical concepts of perception and ego.

Kanye and Scooter Braun are set to executive produce the series. Lee Sung Jin, co-executive producer of Amazon's "Undone", is set to write it.

--IANS

nn/rb/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 02 2019. 17:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU