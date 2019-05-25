Punjab CM thanks people for party victory

Two days after the elections results, Chief Minister on Saturday expressed his gratitude to the people of the state for reposing faith in the party.

"I express my gratitude to all workers for their support & hardwork which led to such a good showing in the polls. Thank you, for placing your trust in us! I reiterate my commitment to making #1 again!" he tweeted.

Punjab's ruling won eight of the 13 seats, one of the few states where it did well, while the BJP and its ally (SAD) bagged two seats each. Bhagwant Mann was the only (AAP) candidate to win the elections.

