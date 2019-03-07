JUST IN
Jaitley condemns attack on Kashmiris in Lucknow

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday condemned the attacks on three Kashmiri vendors in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow and said the country needs the people of Jammu and Kashmir with in its fight against terror.

"The attack on innocent Kashmiris is condemnable. Our fight is against the separatists and terrorists. We need the people of Jammu and Kashmir with us in the fight against terror," he tweeted.

His comments came a day after three Kashmiris were thrashed by activists of Hindu right-wing organisation Vishwa Hindu Dal for "pelting stones at security forces".

The attack took place on Wednesday when a group of saffron-robed youths came out of a car and pounced on the three Kashmiri men who were selling dry fruits at Daliganj Bridge.

The vendors were beaten up mercilessly, witnesses said, and their wares were thrown around. The attackers called the victims "stone pelters" and asked them to produce their Aadhaar cards.

Thu, March 07 2019. 16:26 IST

