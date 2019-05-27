Japan's Nikkei opens higher

stocks opened higher on Monday as investors' sentiment was bolstered by US shares advancing late last week on

As of 9:15 am local time (5:45 am IST), the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 57.09 points, or 0.27 per cent, from Friday to 21,174.31, reported.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Stock Exchange, meanwhile, gained 4.12 points, or 0.27 percent, at 1,545.33.

Mining, and coal product, and electric power and gas-linked issues comprised those that gained the most in the opening minutes after the morning bell.

