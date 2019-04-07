Jeetendra turns 77, dances to 'Jawaani jaaneman'

Bollywood's 'jumping Jack' Jeetendra, who turned 77, wore his dancing shoes for a birthday party and grooved to classic hits like "Jawaani jaaneman" and "Saamne yeh kaun aaya", surrounded by family members and loved ones.

His daughter took to on Sunday to share glimpses from a party she hosted on Saturday.

In one video, and his wife are seen dancing on a live rendition of "Jawaani jaaneman" from the 1982 film "Namak Halaal".

"Jai Mata Di....Parents are gods on earth! May you live my years too. Happy birthday papa," Ekta wrote alongside the video in which looks smart in his all-black ensemble. added colour to the frame with a lilac suit and a floral 'gajra'.

In another video, and are seen seated with Ekta's friend and "Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin" Mona Singh, and dancing to "Saamne yeh kaun aaya" from the 1972 film "Jawani Diwani".

"Killer moves sitting. Family, friends like family," Ekta tweeted of the moment from the party, which had several TV actors in attendance.

Mona also shared a glimpse of the party, and wished "Jeetu uncle" a happy birthday. "Happy birthday Jeetu uncle. May you always have that shining smile," she wrote.

