Jet tells British entrepreneur to take part in bidding

Jet Airways has advised a British entrepreneur, Jason Unsworth, who has evinced interest in investing in the airline, to formally engage through the ongoing bidding process.
Unsworth is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Atmosphere Intercontinental Airlines, a startup he founded four years ago.
The airline revealed its advise to Unsworth after domestic stock exchanges on Wednesday sought clarification from the temporarily grounded Jet Airways regarding a report which cited a British entrepreneur's offer to take control of the cash-strapped airline.
In its reply, Jet Airways said: "Please note that an unsolicited e-mail communication was received by the company... And the sender has been advised to formally engage with SBI Caps Limited, which is leading the bidding process under the resolution plan initiated by the consortium of domestic lenders led by the State Bank of India."
At present, the domestic lenders of the temporarily grounded airline have called for binding bids from potential investors by May 10 to sell a sizeable stake in the company.
An unverified Twitter account of Unsworth said: "I have contacted @TheOfficialSBI today... I can confirm..."
"Just had a meeting with an Indian #Entrepreneur investors will put up 1500 crore/$215.702 Million USD for @atmosphereairuk @jetairways bid... with more interested parties still to meet with and take calls from over the coming 2 weeks... - at Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK)," it said.
