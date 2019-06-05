JLF Belfast's 1st edition in Belfast June 21-23

The organisers of the Literature Festival (JLF) will hold the first edition of Belfast, which will bring the celebration of books, creativity and music to capital from June 21-23.

JLF, an annual literary festival that takes place in India's 'pink city' Jaipur, also has a global footprint in countries including the US, and the UK.

Supported by British Council and the Arts Council, it will now take place on Irish lands for the first time.

The cultural carnival will explore themes that "bind and and have deeply affected both nations such as borders and partition, and the concepts of identity and migration, among others", the organiser said in a statement.

The diversity of contemporary writers at will reflect inclusive literary traditions of and Ireland, it added.

"Folks from Northern Ireland kept coming to the (Jaipur) festival every year, wanted a similar festival there. Two years I sat them down and asked why... They said they wanted the diversity, content and varied fare we have. I went there to check the space, and realised that Ireland is so different, and because of its troublesome history, needs healing through dialogue," told IANS here.

Among those featuring in the weekend programme are: Lucy Caldwell, multi-award-winning of three novels; Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, iconic Indian transgender rights activist; Eric Ngalle Charles, Cameroon-born writer, and playwright; Pico Iyer, acclaimed travel and of more than a dozen books; esteemed writers and Patrick Gale; and diplomat and award-winning

The three-day festival will feature around 20 sessions as it highlights South Asia's unique multilingual literary heritage.

The inaugural edition of was formally announced on Tuesday at the British Council here.

--IANS

sj/mag/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)