Three injured after train derails near Kanpur

At least three people were injured on Saturday after 12 coaches of the Delhi-bound derailed near Kanpur, railway officials said.

The accident took place at 12.52 a.m. in Rooma, 15 km from

The 12 coaches comprised 10 passenger coaches, one pantry and the power car, according to the officials. Four coaches capsized following the derailment.

The train was running at a speed of 100 km per hour. The cause of the derailment is yet to be ascertained.

A team of (NDRF) has reached the spot for rescue operations.

in said: "No casualties, no serious injuries. All the passengers have been evacuated. An Accident Relief Train (ART) and Accident Relief Medical Equipment (ARME) were dispatched to the The main route has been impacted due to the derailment."

--IANS

aks/ksk

