Nihari to IMF loan, Pakistani users poke fun at players on Twitter

As various went berserk after India's historic win over arch rival in the World Cup, the unanimous winner was twitterati from the other side of the border that created jokes, memes, GIFs and one-liners on the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led team.

The moment the rain-hit match at the Old Trafford in on Sunday went into final overs, users from began bashing their team, although keeping the humour intact -- be it Ahmed's yawning face on the field or Shoaib Malik being dismissed for a duck.

"Don't call me a traitor, but look at the Indian players, they look like proper athletes, our players look like they've eaten two plates of waris nihari with feeqay ki lassi and benazir kulfa, all at once," tweeted one user. The tweet immediately went viral and Indian users started retweeting it.

Another tweet from across the border read: "Dear thora hath hola rakhen... Hamary Sarfraz ne ro dena ha abi."

As the returned to the pavilion after scoring just 12 runs in 30 balls, a user posted: "When I die I want Sarfaraz to lower me into my grave so he can let me down one last time".

"Aree humari toh team hai, toh hum dekh rahe hai. Apko kitna aur time pass karna hai inn nikammo ko haarta dekh ke," a user wrote to an Indian follower.

Aleena from wrote: "Na partition hoti na hum zaleel ho rahe hote."

"Dollar ka rate aur k runs control karna hamare bas ki baat nahi," one user posted from

Knowing well that Pakistan is frantically looking for an economic bailout, one user tweeted: " to aisay dho rahi hai jesay IMF se qarza nahin in se letay hn hum".

In an embarrassment for Pakistan, the (ADB) on Sunday said it has not finalised the size of financial support to Pakistan, dismissing the Imran Khan-led government's claim that the Manila-based lender would provide $3.4 billion to the country in budgetary support.

Khan also created a storm with his series of tweets, where he introduced a local term "Raillu Kattas" for his team.

"In order to have a winning offensive strategy Sarfaraz must go in with specialist batsmen and bowlers because 'Raillu Kattas' rarely perform under pressure - especially the intense kind that will be generated today. Unless pitch is damp, Sarfaraz must win the toss & bat," the tweeted.

The term "Raillu Kattas" caught the tweeple by surprise. It is a derogatory term used for a in Pakistan.

"Honestly... except Fakhar, and Amir, everyone seems to be #RailluKattas," said one user.

