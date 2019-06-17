Messi hits the gym after loss to Colombia in Copa opener

Argentine superstar worked out at the gym alongside the rest of the players who started in their 2-0 loss to during their 2019 America opener.

Of the starters, only Angel Di Maria, who played the first half, and practiced on the pitch at training camp located in the Brazilian city of late on Saturday.

The Argentine national team, the runner-up in the two most recent America editions, came up short in its debut against Colombia, led by Portuguese Carlos Queiroz, conceding two goals by and in the last 20 minutes, reports news.

The Argentine media questioned Lionel Scaloni's strategy as well as the inefficiency of the attacking trio of Messi, Di Maria and

Aguero was one of the players who worked out at the facility, according to football federation officials, along with Nicolas Otamendi, German Pezzella, Nicolas Tagliafico, Giovani Lo Celso and

The training session was open to the media for the first 15 minutes, during which Scaloni delivered a speech to the team members on hand.

Then, the players did stretching exercises and trained with the ball.

is set to travel on Sunday to Belo Horizonte, where it is scheduled to play on Wednesday in a decisive match to keep alive its hopes of qualifying for the quarter-finals.

--IANS

kk/bbh

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)