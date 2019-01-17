Justice Maheshwari and Justice Khanna to be sworn in on Friday

Justice Dinesh Mahashwari and Justice Sanjiv Khanna will be sworn in as judges of the Supreme Court on Friday. They will be administered the oath by Chief Justice Ranjan Goigoi.
President Ram Nath Kovind had appointed them as judges of the top court on Thursday.
With the swearing-in of Justice Maheshwari and Justice Khanna, the strength of the top court judges will go upto 28. The sanctioned strength of the Supreme Court judges is 31.
Their names for elevation to top court were recommended by the collegium on January 10.
The elevation of Justice Maheshwari and Justice Khanna generated controversy as top court collegium recommended their elevation while revoking its December 12, 2018 decision.
The top court collegium had on December 12 decided to recommend the elevation of Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court, Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Justice Rajendra Menon to Supreme Court.
Justice Dinesh Mahashwari before his elevation to top court was the Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court and Justice Sanjiv Khanna was a judge of Delhi High Court.
--IANS
pk/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU