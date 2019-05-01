Kangana is a 'bachchi': Mahesh Bhatt

Calling a "bachchi", filmmaker said that he would not like to comment against a "bachchi" (child), who started her journey as an from his production company

On being asked about the by Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel, Bhatt told reporters, "...she (Kangana) is a 'bachchi', started her journey with us. Just because her relative (sister Rangoli) is attacking me, I won't comment."

"Our upbringing and culture teach us that we should not raise a finger on our children. So saying anything against our children won't be possible. My upbringing stops me to do so," the veteran filmmaker added.

Bhatt was talking to mediapersons at the screening of the film "Yours Truly", which is also his acting debut.

"Till I die, I will never ever say anything against our child because it is against my upbringing, it is against my nature," he maintained.

His comments came after Rangoli attacked him and his wife earlier this month.

"...but later when she went for 'Woh Lamhe' preview to a theatre, he threw chappal at her, he didn't allow her to see her own film, she cried whole night .... and she was just 19 years old (sic)," she had tweeted.

Rangoli also attacked Bhatt's wife and their superstar daughter and called them "non Indian".

In an earlier interaction with media, Kangana had termed media's comparison of her performance with Alia's "Gully Boy" an "embarrassment".

"Media have taken filmy kids love too far. Stop pampering mediocre work or else bar will never be raised," the "Manikarnika" had said.

Kangana started her journey in in 2006 with the film "Gangster", which was produced by Kangana also bagged the best debutant award for her performance in the movie.

