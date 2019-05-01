Taylor Swift went to 'cat school' for film role

says she went to ' school' for her role in the "Cats" movie, and it taught her how to act like a

Swift spoke about it to TIME's "Three Things That Have Influenced Me" series, reported femalefirst.co.uk.

"I have cats, I'm obsessed with them. They're just a real joy to live with. And I love my so much that when a role came up in a movie called 'Cats', I just thought like I've gotta do this. Like this is my calling in life, to do this for the ladies.

"And so I went to school which they have on set, readily available for us and learned how to be as much like a as I possibly could and yeah are just really cool," she said.

The "Me" hitmaker, who has pet Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button of her own, also really respects her animals because they are "capable of dealing with their own life".

She added: "They're really great. They're very dignified. They're very independent. They are very capable of dealing with their own life. And if you fit into that on that day, they will make some time for you. Maybe. I just really respect it."

