Irresponsible: Kangana on Ranveer, Alia's 'apolitical' comment

Singh and "irresponsible" for their apolitical stand on issues, has said film personalities need to take interest in matters of national importance.

While promoting their film "Gully Boy", and Alia had said they do not have any political views or ideology, prompting backlash from a section of people on

On Sunday, Kangana reiterated that while there are "zero per cent chances" of her entering politics, should voice concern on issues around them.

"I was watching and Alia's interview where they said, 'Why should we speak about politics? We haven't done anything.' It doesn't work like that. You have to be responsible.

" was telling somebody, 'Mere ghar mei toh bijli, paani aata hai (My house gets and water). Why should I (care about) politics?' You have this house because of this country. It's the money of the citizens with which you buy a Mercedes. How can you talk like that? This is irresponsible," Kangana told reporters at "Manikarnika: The of Jhansi" success party.

She said an actor's responsibility does not end with featuring in a film.

"Even if my career goes away, I don't mind. If there is and water coming in my home that doesn't mean I don't care about anyone else."



The said she wondered why career was "so important to these people that they don't care about the country at all".

"We should take interest in national matters. It's silly to think that I shouldn't be asked about anything, (thinking) 'what if I lose an endorsement?' This is stupid."



In an interview last month, Kangana had spoken out about how people in the industry, including Alia and Aamir Khan, did not support her during the release of "Manikarnika", while she had turned up for the screenings of "Dangal", "Secret Superstar" and "Raazi".

This followed with Alia saying that she will apologise to Kangana on a personal level if she was upset with her.

