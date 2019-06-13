Karan a step ahead of 'impossible' in 'Kasautii...'

Ekta on Thursday introduced Singh Grover's role of Mr. Rishabh Bajaj, who is a fearless and bold business tycoon and thinks he is "one step ahead of impossible".

Ekta posted a short video that features in a salt and pepper look and performing a death-defying stunt for the promo of the show "Kasautii Zindagii Kay".

"Introducing Mr Bajaj," Ekta captioned it on

Ronit Roy, who originally played the role in "Kasautii Zindagii Kay" that ran from 2001 to 2008, commented: "All the best to Mr. from Mr. "

The video was also shared on on behalf of channel StarPlus. The caption read: "He is fearless, bold and a business tycoon. And his next prey? Basu Industries! Introducing Mr. Rishabh #KasautiiZindagiiKay."

He will be introduced in the one-hour special episode of the show on StarPlus and Hotstar on June 17.

While Ronit looked suave and polished in the original show, seems to be all that and more fearless as he says "I set my own targets. One step ahead of impossible" in the promo.

Of his role, Karan told IANS: "Firstly, let me say that no one in our industry can play the way played Mr. Bajaj earlier and I do not even dare to touch that. That is a different level of iconic performance, holds a value and no one can match up to that it would be stupid of me to copy it or anything like that.

"Having said that, I know there is a fan base of Mr. Bajaj as well as my fans... so the comparison is inevitable and I am waiting for that to happen."

--IANS

nn-aru/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)