Xahid Khan's short film "Mistake", which was screened at more than 15 film festivals in countries like the United Arab Emirates, and the US, will release on on Sunday.

"It's been written by Bangladeshi In just one year, the short film has travelled to more than 15 film festivals, including Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, Emirates Short Film Festival, In-Short Film Festival, and Las Vegas Film Convention-19," Khan said in a statement.

"We are all set to release the film on and would like to dedicate the film to all the fathers in the world," he added.

The film will be released on Assam's movietonne.com.

The short is about a girl who writes a message to her boyfriend, but by it goes to her father who has no hint about her boyfriend.

The film, which stars Prasanta Das, Jolly Laskar and Srishti Sarmah, has been edited by Jitu Ray and sound has been designed by "Mistake", produced by Dilip Rajak, has been directed by Khan.

