After over 15 film fests, Assamese short set to release

-
ALSO READ
Boston to host 2nd edition of Indian film festival in Sept
In 10th year, IFFM to have courage as theme
Ayushmann starrer 'Article 15' to premiere at London Indian Film Festival
Director of 'Code Blue', film on triple talaaq, calls it 'bitter medicine'
Mallika Sherawat preps for Cannes red carpet
-
Assamese director Xahid Khan's short film "Mistake", which was screened at more than 15 film festivals in countries like the United Arab Emirates, Nigeria and the US, will release on Father's Day on Sunday.
"It's been written by Bangladeshi writer Nila Harun. In just one year, the short film has travelled to more than 15 film festivals, including Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, Emirates Short Film Festival, In-Short Film Festival, Nigeria and Las Vegas Film Convention-19," Khan said in a statement.
"We are all set to release the film on Father's Day and would like to dedicate the film to all the fathers in the world," he added.
The film will be released on Assam's movie portal movietonne.com.
The short is about a girl who writes a message to her boyfriend, but by mistake it goes to her father who has no hint about her boyfriend.
The film, which stars Prasanta Das, Jolly Laskar and Srishti Sarmah, has been edited by Jitu Ray and sound has been designed by Jyoti Chetia. "Mistake", produced by Dilip Rajak, has been directed by Khan.
--IANS
nn/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU