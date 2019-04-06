Karishma Sharma to play aspiring actress

"Ragini MMS Returns" actress Karishma Sharma will play an aspiring actress in ALTBalajis upcoming show titled "Fixer".
"Initially, I wasn't sure about doing the show. But after reading the script and understanding my character, I was excited to be on board. My character is a small-town girl who goes to Mumbai to be an actress," Karishma said in a statement.
She was also part of ALTBalaji's "Ragini MMS Returns" and "Hum - I am Because Of Us".
"I am once again happy to work with ALTBalaji. It's like a home production to me, as my last few web series have been with them," said Karishma.
"Fixer" is a story that focuses on the life of a tainted ATS officer from Delhi who is drawn into the murky underbelly of Mumbai's movie mafia and industrialists, and soon becomes a fixer.
