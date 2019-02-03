Karnataka slams Centre for 'bias' in drought relief

Deputy on Sunday accused the of "bias" in its financial aid granted to drought-hit states.

"Drought relief sought by was Rs 2,434-crore. However, only Rs 949.49-crore has been approved, while has been given Rs 4,714.28-crore," said in a tweet.

"The appalling favouritism by the is something that must be condemned by all," he added.

The state had pegged the losses incurred due to the drought situation in 100 sub-districts (taluks) in 24 of the state's 30 districts at Rs 16,500-crore and sought a relief of Rs 2,434-crore.

With 151 of its 355 taluks hit by drought, had sought Rs 7,962-crore financial aid from the and was granted Rs 4,714.28-crore on January 29.

"The must be free of bias and treat all states equally. We demand immediate response and measures towards rectifying this. must be assisted in managing the drought crisis and helping the farmers," alleged in another tweet.A

earlier also accused the Centre of "preferential" treatment to states in approving drought relief.

"We will meet and to place our demands for drought relief again," Kumaraswamy earlier said.

state unit termed it as the Centre's "step-motherly" treatment towards Karnataka in his letter to the on Sunday.

On January 29, the had approved funds of Rs 7,214-crore from (NDRF) to six states and the Union Territory of Puducherry, which were affected by drought and floods.

Apart from the funds granted to Karnataka and for drought, Rs 900.40-crore was approved for as drought relief, Rs 127.60-crore to for drought, Rs 317.44-crore for for floods and landslides, Rs 13.09-crore to Puducherry which faced cyclone and Rs 191.73-crore to for floods.

