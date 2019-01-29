Kenya's tennis star Cheruiyot to use Australian experience at Davis Cup

Kenya's tennis star Kevin Cheruiyot hopes his recent experience in Australia will boost his country's performance at this year's Davis Cup Europe/ Africa Zone Group Two competition.
Cheruiyot served as one of the hitting partners during the recent Australian Open. A hitting partner is a player that helps the main players practise strokes during training, reports Xinhua news agency.
The 22-year-old Cheruiyot moved to Australia last year after the Davis Cup to improve his game.
"It has offered me a different experience to what we are used to in Kenya. I now train differently and the experience is amazing. I learned a lot during the Australian Open by being close and training with the world's best," said Cheruiyot on Tuesday.
"It motivates me to chase my dream," he added.
Cheruiyot was part of the Kenyan team that beat Benin last year to qualify for the Davis Cup Europe/Africa Zone Group Two in 2019. His teammates were Ismael Changawa, Sheila Kotecha Ruwa Mzai and Ibrahim Kibet Yego.
Cheruiyot said Kenyan tennis is on an upward trajectory and will soon be in a position to challenge the world's best, starting with promotion to the Europe/Africa Zone Group One.
"With a little help from our sponsors and better training, this team will easily battle for its place in the big leagues. You can imagine what we can achieve with more support," he said.
Coach Rosemary Owino said Cheruiyot's experience will help his young team overcome stage fright when they start their Europe/Africa Zone Group Two matches.
"The experience and the opportunity will no doubt help him overcome several challenges and improve his game ahead of the 2019 season, especially during the Davis Cup. Any young player would love to be a hitting partner in the Australian Open, considering the experience one is bound to gain," Owino said.
