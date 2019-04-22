Kenyan athletes dominate Rabat International Marathon

Kenyan athletes dominated Morocco's Rabat International Marathon as they swept most of the medals in both men's and women's races on Sunday.

In the men's race, broke the competition's record, completing the course in 2:08:12, reports news agency.

Kigen was followed by Morocco's Othmane El Goumri in 2:08:20 and Ethiopian Chele Dechasa (2:08:25).

In the women's category, Kenyan also broke the competition's record as she crossed the finish line in a time of 2:25:52.

She was followed by her compatriots and Priscah Cherono, who came second and third in 2:33:29 and 2:34:27 respectively.

--IANS

rs

