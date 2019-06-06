TN to screen Nipah patients on Kerala borders

The government has set up medical teams at the checkposts in the seven districts bordering to screen for Nipah infected persons, said a

"No cases of Nipah has been reported in this year or even last year. However, as a precautionary against its spread, medical teams have been set up at checkposts in the districts bordering to screen people," P. Vadivelan, Additional Director of the department, told IANS.

According to Vadivelan, the medical team will look out for persons with and in confused state of mind, the symptoms of Nipah fever.

He said there will be an isolated ward in a government hospital in the seven districts to admit and treat the patients tested positive for the virus.

The seven districts are Kanniyakumari, Theni, Tirunelveli, Coimbatore, and

Vadivelan said the doctors in the border districts have been given detailed guidelines on the symptoms of the and how to handle the patients.

"We are also sensitising people about preventive measures like not consuming bird bitten fruits, wash the fruits well before consumption and the like," Vadivelan said.

The happens by consuming fruits bitten by bats and coming in contact with their urine, faeces and saliva.

