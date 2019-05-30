Severe heat wave may push mercury to 47 degrees C

The has issued warnings for wave for the next 4-5 days due to scorching in the plains of northwest

The wave conditions have led to rise in maximum temperatures by 2-4 degrees Celsius over parts of northwest India, including Delhi-NCR, UP, and

The highest maximum temperature in the plains of northwest was 47.6 degrees Celsius, recorded in Prayagraj (UP) on Wednesday.

In Delhi-NCR, " conditions are likely to prevail during the next 24 hours". In the next 2-3 days, there is a possibility of development of severe heat wave conditions with maximum temperature touching 46-47 degrees Celsius at isolated pockets.

Advection of heat from the west, subsidence over the region and lack of rain or thunderstorm activity will lead to further rise in maximum temperatures by about 2 degrees Celsius.

The temperature may cross 45 degrees Celsius at many places and may even touch 47 degrees Celsius at some places in the region, especially in UP and

Till June 3, there will be a clear sky over the plains of northwest India, according to the ministry.

A western disturbance is likely to affect the western region, mainly from June 2. But it was unlikely to cause significant thunderstorm activity over the plains, the statement said.

