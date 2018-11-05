Kim Kardashian says Tristan Thompson will 'never change'

Reality TV star West says Canadian basketballer Tristan Thompson, who has cheated on her Khloe will never change.

The Sunday night episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" took fans inside Thompson's cheating scandal and revealed how Khloe and her famous family reacted in real time.

When photos and videos surfaced of Thompson, 27, getting close to another woman just two days before Khloe, 34, welcomed their daughter on April 12, the mother-to-be was in Cleveland, reports people.com.

As the news broke, cameras captured Kim, (Kardashian), (Jenner) and (Jenner) all reacting separately back in Los Angeles, furiously texting one another about it.

"There's (a) video of Tristan making out with a girl last night," said Kim, 38. "Khloe's going to die. She's literally going to go into labour over this.

"I can't even imagine being in Khloe's shoes, just how reckless it all seems - this is really shocking and obviously heartbreaking," added Kourtney, 39. "The whole thing makes me disgusted."

"She kicked him out. He left the house," revealed Kendall, 23. "We're trying to get her to come home."

Kylie, 21, was the one to break the news to her sister, reports people.com.

"No one had the courage to tell Khloe because we knew she was days away from giving birth," said.

She added: "We didn't want to stress her out, but we knew that it was the right thing to do. So I'm the one that told Khloe. I didn't want to hurt her feelings, but I felt like she should hear from one of us versus on the Internet."

Finally, Khloe called Kim crying, admitting that she wanted to fly back to but wasn't sure if she could travel so late in her pregnancy.

"You just have to worry about yourself right now and be calm," Kim said.

"I can't be calm," Khloe said. "Not right now."

Kim admitted to feeling "helpless" over the situation as Khloe tried to figure out what she wanted to do and she also said that she had been hearing about even more rumours of Thompson's infidelity.

"Honestly, so many more stories are coming out. So many friends are calling me with so many more things. I told her, 'What are you going to get out of him? Think about it. You're going to be worried and nervous and have an insecure life, because if he's not faithful now, he'll never change.'

"When one thing comes out you're kind of like, well, okay, maybe the video's old or maybe it's a misunderstanding. Because a picture doesn't always tell the full story. But then two more stories come out. This is just crazy. Now you know it's true," Kim added.

