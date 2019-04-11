KKR not worried, Ganguly knows his duties well: Mysore

Three fans in might have questions about Association of Bengal (CAB) Sourav Ganguly's position as Delhi Capitals when they take on Knight Riders at the on Friday, but KKR has batted for the former and said that Ganguly is a thorough professional and no question marks can be raised on him.

Speaking to IANS, Mysore said that Ganguly knows his duties and role well and there was no reason for KKR to be worried. "He is a thorough professional. He knows how to do his duties well. He's fully supportive of what we are doing. We have no issues at all," the KKR said.

Earlier, the Board of Control for in (BCCI) Ombudsman and had received complaints from cricket fans in that the CAB will be 'conflicted' if he continues in his role as to DC when they play KKR at

With Jain asking Ganguly for his reply to the questions raised, the former sent in a mail which read: "At present I do not hold any post whatsoever or howsoever in the BCCI. I am neither a member of the of the BCCI nor an office bearer nor a member of any of the Cricket Committees constituted by the BCCI under its Constitution.

"I am also not connected with the administration, management or running of the IPL by being a member of any of the committees or other organisational units set up by the BCCI in connection with the IPL. Previously I had been a part of the BCCI Technical Committee; the IPL Technical Committee and the

"I have resigned and/or withdrawn myself from all the said Committees. I am not a part of any committee/council/entity which has control or supervisory power or powers of management or administration of the IPL," he clarified.

