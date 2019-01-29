KoPT appoints L&T to prepare master plan to expand its capacity (Repeating)

(KoPT) has appointed to prepare a master plan for expanding its cargo handling capacity to 90 million tonne per annum in the next 4-5 years, an said on Tuesday.

"Given the demand trend and to retain the cargo amid competition from other ports, we have engaged L&T Consulting for preparing a master plan to ramp up the cargo handling capacity to 90 million tonne in 4-5 years from around 62 million tonne at present," KoPT on the sidelines of a roadshow for the upcoming Maritime Conclave 2019.

He said port users had asked to augment capacity to handle additional demand that could jump by another 200 per cent from present volume.

Haldia Dock's present capacity of 45 million tonnes is expected to be augmented to 65 million tonnes per annum while Kolkata Dock System's capacity to be enhanced to 25 million tonnes from about 17-18 million tonnes, he said.

According to officials, have informed the port to take necessary steps to ensure infrastructure in order to handle higher raw material and finished goods as they are planning to enhance their capacities.

Speaking on the proposed Tajpur deep sea port, Kumar said there had been "no communication" from the government whether the state would exit the joint venture or not.

