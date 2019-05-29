Korean cultural show to conclude in Delhi on May 31

Calligraphy, ancient pottery, ink paintings and landscape photographs from the culturally-rich are part of an exhibition that will conclude here on May 31.

Titled "Impressions: A Journey Backwards", the muti-dimensional exhibition takes visitors through a journey in time, starting from ancient Korea's Goryeo dynasty rule to the modern-day photographs of its four distinct seasons.

Encapsulating the Korean spirit, the exhibition's 31 artworks are from the reserved art collection of the (KCC).

Beginning with a video on techniques around the world, the exhibit then showcases big and small calligraphed panels. It even allows visitors to try their hand at the craft on the tunes of a tutorial.

It then shows an archetypal form of Korean art -- ink paintings done using dots and lines -- that captures the essence of Korean paintings.

"Impressions" then leads into a small room showcasing the prized art objects of Korea: Goryeo Celadon (or greenware) that were ceramics produced in ancient Korea. The objects here are reproductions of ceramics preserved in Korean museums.

The exhibition ends with images of the Korean spring, summer, autumn and winter seasons that showcase the east-Asian country's cherry blossom, marine and snow landscapes.

