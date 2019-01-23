Krishnan named advisor to J&K Governor

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday appointed Skandan Krishnan, a retired IAS officer, as the fourth advisor to Governor Satya Pal Malik.
An official order said Krishnan's appointment will come into effect from the date he assumes charge.
Krishnan's appointment was necessitated after B.B. Vyas, the fourth advisor to the Governor was appointed a member of the Union Public Service Commission.
Krishnan has held various senior positions in Tamil Nadu where he served for 25 years. He later served as Joint Secretary and Additional Secretary in the union government.
--IANS
sq/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU