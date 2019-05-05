Kylie wonders what having kids might have been like

says she wonders what having children might have been like after her battle ruined her chances of being a mother.

The Australian pop star, 50, said she did have some regrets, but had accepted that she would not become a mother, reports thesun.co.uk.

Minogue was diagnosed with in 2005 at the age of 36.

She told Style magazine: "Realistically, you're getting to the late side of things. And, while that wasn't on my agenda at the time, it changed everything.

"I don't want to dwell on it, obviously. But I wonder what that would have been like. Everyone will say there are options, but I don't know. I'm 50 now, and I'm more at ease with my life.

"I can't say there are no regrets, but it would be very hard for me to move on if I classed that as a regret. I just have to be as philosophical about it as I can," Minogue said and added, "You've got to accept where you are and get on with it."

--IANS

nn/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)