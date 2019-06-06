Late Uttarakhand Minister promised CM he will be back

Before leaving for the US where he died after losing a prolonged battle with on Wednesday, Cabinet (58) had told Trivendra Singh that he would definitely come back.

Recounting his memories with the late Minister, said through a video message on Thursday that was diagnosed with "aggressive cancer" soon after he fainted in the Vidhan Sabha while presenting the 2019-20 state budget in February.

The said that doctors at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute & in New Delhi had said that was inflicted with a "rare" type of and that "things were out of control."

Pant was then advised to go to the US for treatment, said.

"I visited the hospital in the US to see him (Pant). I stayed with him till late in the night. When I was returning, he had told me that he will definitely come back," said Rawat, as he broke down.

"But fate was different", he said in a choked voice.

The said that Pant became the of the first interim state Assembly at a young age of 40, soon after was carved out of on November 9, 2000.

"Our relationship goes back over 30 years. When talks began as to who should be the Speaker, I suggested to Murli Manohar Joshi ji (the then HRD Minister) that should be the Speaker," Rawat said.

Meanwhile, the on Thursday declared a public holiday in the memory of Pant, who had held the portfolios of finance, excise and parliamentary affairs in the state Cabinet where he was No. 2 behind the CHief Minister.

Before leaving for the US last month, Pant had handed over all the portfolios to the Chief Minister. Pant is survived by his wife, one son and two daughters.

A said the body of Pant is expected to reach in one or two days. A three-day state mourning is also being observed in the state.

In a separate message, Rawat said he had lost a younger brother as he described Pant as a dynamic leader.

also condoled the death of Pant and said that all the programmes of the party in the state would remain suspended for three days.

