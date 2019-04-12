LinkedIn brings reaction emojis on its app

In an attempt to become more interactive for users, Microsoft-owned job seeking platform is bringing the Facebook-famed "Reactions" on its app, but with a twist.

Unlike Facebook's subtle and traditional emojis, is adding colourful characters for -- Like, Celebrate, Love, and Curious reactions.

"We're starting to roll out a set of 'Reactions' on LinkedIn, giving you more ways to quickly and constructively communicate with one another," wrote in a blog-post on Thursday.

The reactions would help users better understand the impact of their posts on the platform.

The company said it analysed the top one or two word comments being used on the app and what types of posts people were sharing most on the platform.

"We also conducted global research with LinkedIn members to get feedback on the specific reactions to ensure they were universally understood and helpful," Chen said.

The feature is already rolling out and would be available globally to all members in the coming months on the LinkedIn mobile app as well as on web.

