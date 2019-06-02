Temperature above 40 degree Celsius in 10 places in Odisha

condition remained unabated in Odisha with the soaring above 40 degree in at least 10 places in the state on Sunday.

Titlagarh in western Odisha turned out to be the hottest place in the state recording 43.8 degree Celsius, the here said.

Closely following Titlagarh was Bhawanipatna and Bolangir where the mercury touched 43 degree Celsius, it said.

The stood at 42.9 degree in Sambalpur, while it was 42.4 degree in both Talcher and Malkangiri, 42.1 degree in Hirakud, 41.1 degree in Angul, 41 degree in Sonepur and 40.4 degree in Jharsuguda.

The state capital of Bhubaneswar recorded 36 degree coupled with a high relative humidity of 98 per cent, while in neighbouring Cuttack the maximum was 35.6 degree Celsius.

